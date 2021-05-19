Japan supports Libya’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

TRIPOLI, 19 May 2021 - The Government of Japan has approved a total of US$ 833,000 toward strengthening Libya’s preparedness for the COVID-19 vaccination programme, especially with regard to the procurement of cold chain equipment, Ultracold Chain, and institutional capacity development of health staff.

“The Government of Japan is pleased to continue its partnership with UNICEF particularly in the context of COVID-19 pandemic. With the purpose of vaccinating 1.5 million people, the project will support approximately 200 facilities and 1,000 health officials and health care staff “, said Masaki Amadera, Charge d'Affaires in the Embassy of Japan in Libya.

The Libya national deployment and vaccination plan for the COVID-19 vaccine has been developed under the guidance of the National Coordination Committee in close coordination with the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, the Ministry of Health, and the National Centre for Diseases Control in partnership with WHO, UNICEF, IOM, and UNHCR.

The contribution will ensure the procurement of CCE’s, including cold rooms and refrigerators, provide logistical support for installation of CCE, strengthen the capacity of government staff including technicians on operation and maintenance of CCE, strengthen the capacity of health care facility staff on use and monitoring of CCE and vaccines, and support the government’s vaccine management with coordination and consultation, data collection and analysis and/or policy and regulatory formulation.

In expressing UNICEF’s appreciation for the support, the UNICEF Special Representative for Libya, Abdulkadir Musse, stated “UNICEF thanks the people and Government of Japan for the funding as it will ensure the procurement and proper installation of Cold Chain Equipment at national, municipal and health facility levels, as well as the proper storage of vaccines for complete efficacy and a wider reach,” he added. “As the delivery of the vaccines continues into Libya, together with our partners we will ensure no person is left behind.”

