Japan focusing on people-centric approach in its health and gender-based violence interventions in Libya

Tripoli, 28 October 2021 - Last week, a high-level Japanese delegation led by the Charge d’Affaires of Japan to Libya, Mr. Masaki Amadera visited different project locations to witness the progress on the project activities implemented by UNFPA with the support of the government of Japan. The project launched on April 1st, 2021 with a funding of USD 1.3 Million (147.4 Million Japanese Yen) is primarily focused on addressing the challenges related to gender-based violence (GBV) and lack of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services aggravated further by COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The delegation visited the venue holding training on Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP) for 14 healthcare providers serving at seven health facilities in Tripoli. The MISP for Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) in crisis situations is a series of crucial, lifesaving activities required to respond to the SRH needs of affected populations after the humanitarian situation evolved in Libya. The delegation appreciated the professional excellence of the training and stressed on the need for further capacity building training of health staff to respond to the emerging health needs of the local communities.

Later the delegation visited the Women and Girls Safe Space (WGSS) in the Gurgi area in Tripoli. The WGSS opened in the beginning of July is the largest in Libya providing different services to vulnerable women and girls including case management, psychosocial support, awareness sessions, dignity kits distribution, as well as livelihood and life skills training. The WGSS is visited by an average 400 beneficiaries on a weekly basis whereby 90% of them are from migrants, refugees, and other vulnerable communities.

Emphasizing on Japan’s people centric approach to the humanitarian crisis, Mr. Masaki Amadera, Charge d’ affaires of Japan and Special Coordinator for Libya, reiterated his country’s resolve to focus on rehabilitating the lives of the people in Libya especially women and girls. “The people and Government of Japan stand with the people in Libya in their pursuit for a lasting peace and stability after war and instability. Along with brick-and-mortar construction, we believe in rebuilding lives of the people of Libya which is imperative for long term national development and stability. Japan and UNFPA will scale up efforts for the increased access to essential GBV response and SRH services in Libya for women and girls especially in the wake of COVID-19,” said Mr. Masaki Amadera.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hafed Ben Miled, Officer in Charge for UNFPA in Libya, thanked the visiting delegation and the Government of Japan for their much-needed support on SRH and GBV sectors. “Libya is transiting from conflicts to peace and stability as we are gearing towards elections. This is the right time for us to focus on the most vulnerable segments in the country including women and girls for bringing them into the national mainstream. In the meantime, building the capacities and improving the quality of health services will lay foundations for a healthy future of the country. I am hopeful that our partnership with Japan will go a long way in lessening the suffering of the Libyan people.” said Mr. Ben Miled.

