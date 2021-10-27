Japan Contribution Japanese YEN 198 Million to support national elections in Libya

Tripoli – Today, the Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Japan to Libya, Mr. Masaki Amadera signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Mr. Marc-André Franche, at the HNEC Headquarters, by which Japan commits Japanese YEN 198,000,000.0 (USD 1.8 M) to support UNDP’s ‘Promoting Elections for the People of Libya’ (PEPOL) project.

Under Libyan leadership, the United Nations has been providing electoral assistance to the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) through the UN Integrated Electoral Support Team (UNEST) comprising the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Libya. UNEST provides technical assistance to Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC), supporting the country’s capacity and readiness to prepare and conduct elections. UNEST supports HNEC in the planning, preparation and scheduling of national elections, and in developing HNEC institutional and staff capacities in raising awareness on the requirements of electoral processes to ensure that they are transparent, credible and promote inclusive participation. The Japanese contribution will assist UNDP in procurement of electoral materials to support the conduct of national elections.

During the signing ceremony, the Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Japan, Mr. Amadera stated: " The Government and citizens of Japan are willing to support Libyan national elections as well as the political and social stability through democratic systems. We highly appreciate the efforts and great work by HNEC and UNDP. This signing ceremony is just a start. The Government of Japan will stand by the Libyan people and continue our support for a longer term."

The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Emad Al-Sayah, HNEC Chairperson, who affirmed: "We appreciate the support and cooperation provided by the Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in addition to the assistance received by the international community to support the democratic process in Libya." On his part, UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Franche, said ‘’I would like to thank the generosity of Government of Japan for joining the efforts led by UNDP and UNSMIL to support HNEC in organization of presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya. Fair and free elections are at the heart of democracy because it enables citizens to elect their representatives to govern the country. With the financial support of the Government of Japan and technical support from UNDP & UNSMIL, the HNEC will be able to further advance the country’s progress on free and fair elections".