Italy-Libya agreement: Five years of EU-sponsored abuse in Libya and the central Mediterranean

Nine-hundred dollars meant the difference between imprisonment and freedom for 23-year-old Kouassi*, who fled his home in Côte d'Ivoire only to be sold to human traffickers in Libya. After being rescued from an unseaworthy boat drifting in the central Mediterranean by MSF’s search and rescue ship Geo Barents, Kouassi told the team on board that he had been detained in Libya for three months in 2020 after crossing the border from Algeria.

“They [the guards] put shackles on our ankles and wrists,” says Kouassi. “I have many scars on my ankles. I spent three months in shackles. They beat us – they hit us with wooden and metal sticks. I still have scars from cuts with knives on my back,” he says.

“It was a prison in the desert, a house that wasn’t finished. There were around 10 of us in one room and there were several rooms. They removed everything we had on us and asked for half a million CFA francs [US$900] from our parents for our release,” says Kouassi.

Like Kouassi, thousands of women, children and men are trafficked, exploited, arbitrarily detained, tortured and have money extorted from them in Libya simply because they are migrants. On arrival in the country, many migrants are kidnapped and kept captive by militias or other armed groups, or used by traffickers and smugglers as currency. Migrants living in cities are discriminated against, persecuted and face the constant threat of mass arrests and arbitrary incarceration.

“Catastrophic, that’s how I’d describe the current situation in Libya,” says Mustafa*, a migrant from Mali who has lived in Libya for several years. “A foreigner is like a blood diamond – they can be kidnapped to make money out of them.

“Some migrants ended up dying in the prison, and when they did, they were simply thrown out as if they were animals,” says Mustafa. “Their families don’t even know where they are buried. This is why people like me are suffering here. And Europe is giving tools to fuel this system of suffering.”

Several international reports, as well as thousands of accounts by survivors, have documented the heinous treatment meted out to migrants and refugees in Libya. In November 2021, the UN fact-finding mission in Libya found these violations to be crimes against humanity.