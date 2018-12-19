IOM provides series of trainings on Sensitive and Responsive Health Services to health care professionals from Bani Walid

Tunis, 19/12/2018 - IOM, the UN Migration Agency, in collaboration with the Libyan Ministry of Health, and with support from the UK Department of International development (DFID), is organizing a three-day training workshop on Sensitive and Responsive Health Services and Basic Infection Prevention and Control targeting frontline health care professionals from Bani Walid. The training, which takes place from 17 until 19 December, aims at improving the participants’ understanding on migration health, and the concept and implementation of migration-responsive health services, as well as recognizing the importance of infection prevention to ensure early reporting of cases and prompt responses. This workshop follows another one held last week from 11 until 13 December covering the same topic.

“We have all travelled a long way to come to this workshop, because we believe in the importance of sharing our experiences and learning more about migration-sensitive health care. Our work entails direct contact with migrants, and we want to make sure we are going to acquire knowledge and understanding in order to provide adequate assistance”, stated Mr. Esmail Musbah, member of the Health Service Directorate of Bani Walid, and a participant in the first workshop.

The town, which hosts a large population of migrants, and is considered one of the main hubs in migratory routes, presents the need for a more advanced understanding of necessary and relevant responses to arising sensitive health issues in the community, amongst health care professionals.

“This training is not only an opportunity for healthcare workers, but also an opportunity for the international community and IOM to learn from the participants, who are also frontline health workers and know better the needs and gaps on the ground. Sharing of experiences and best practices on how to deal with common health issues are beneficial to all”, said Matt Huber, Deputy Chief of Mission of IOM Libya.

So far this year, IOM’s health team organized six workshops and trainings targeting 146 health care professionals, through the support and cooperation of different donors and local partners. The participants to these workshops were from various regions in Libya - East, West and South - and included representatives from the Ministry of Health, national and international organizations, government officials and key members of the humanitarian health field. The themes of these trainings included Tuberculosis (TB) guidelines and Early Warning and Response Network, the use of Genexpert machines provided by IOM to the ministry of health, Public Health Risk Assessments, and Gender Based Violence.

The organization continues also to liaise closely with the Libyan Ministry of Health to ensure that health needs are addressed, and that equipment and necessary supplies are provided to support both Libyan and migrant communities.