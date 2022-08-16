IOM Libya Weekly Migrant & Host Communities COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 3 (7 - 13 Aug 2022)

As part of the third phase of the Libyan national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM and NCDC conducted awareness raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines with a total of 634 adult migrants in community settings in Hai Alandalus, Abusleim, and janzour municipalities.

Additionally, 440 (437 migrants and 3 Libyans) have received COVID-19 vaccination in community settings in three municipalities and Triq al Matar DC during the reporting period (7 - 13 Aug 2022).