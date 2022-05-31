IOM Libya Weekly Migrant & Host Communities COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 3 (18 - 28 May 2022)

As part of the third phase of the Libyan national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM conducted awareness raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines with a total of 1150 adult migrants in six locations, Triq al Sika, Triq al Matar, and Ain Zara detention centres and community settings in three municipalities, Hai Alandalus, Suq Aljumaa and Tajoura.

Additionally, 694 (684 migrants and 10 Libyans) have received COVID-19 vaccination in seven locations during the reporting period (18 - 28 May 2022).