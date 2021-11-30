IOM Libya Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update, Vaccination Week #8 (21 - 27 Nov 2021)

As part of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM conducted awareness-raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines for a total of 135 adult migrants in community settings in three municipalities during the eighth week. Trained IOM community mobilizers, accompanied by medical teams provided the migrants with critical information on COVID-19 vaccines, including its importance, dosage, side effects and addressed questions and concerns related to the vaccination processes. During the eighth week, 1,031 people (974 migrants and 57 Libyans) have received either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccines.