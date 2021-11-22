IOM Libya Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update, Vaccination Week #7 (14 - 20 Nov 2021)

As part of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM conducted awareness-raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines for a total of 250 adult migrants in community settings in four municipalities during the seventh week. Trained IOM community mobilizers, accompanied by medical teams provided the migrants with critical information on COVID-19 vaccines, including its importance, dosage, side effects and addressed questions and concerns related to the vaccination processes.

During the seventh week, 1,080 people (954 migrants and 154 Libyans) have received either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccines.