IOM Libya Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update Vaccination Week #3 (17 - 23 Oct 2021)

As part of the Libyan national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM conducted the awareness raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines with a total of 2,161 adult migrants in four detention centres and community settings in four Municipalities during the third week. Trained IOM community mobilizers, accompanied by medical teams provided the migrants and detention centre staff with critical information on COVID-19 vaccines, including its importance, dosage, side effects and addressed questions and concerns related to the vaccination processes.