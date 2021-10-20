IOM Libya Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update Vaccination Week #2 (10 - 16 Oct 2021)

During the second week a total of 1,265 adult migrants, including 1,096 migrants attended awareness sessions on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Abusliem, Azzawya Abu Issa, Daraj, and Talmetha detention centres, while 169 attended awareness sessions in urban areas of Al Kufra and Hai Alandalus. Trained community mobilisers, accompanied by medical teams, provided the migrants and detention centre staff with critical information on the COVID-19 vaccines covering facts on its importance, dosage, side effects, and emphasized on its voluntariness. The awareness sessions also addressed questions and concerns about the vaccination process.