IOM Libya Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 2 (6 - 12 Feb 2022)
As part of the Libyan national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM resumed the second phase of the campaign by conducting the awareness raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines with a total of 644 adult migrants (619 males and 25 females) in two detention centres and community settings in two Municipalities during the reporting period (6 - 12 Feb 2022).