IOM Libya Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 2 (20-26 Mar 2022)

As part of the second phase of the Libyan national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM conducted awareness raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines with a total of 481 adult migrants (95 females and 386 males) in three locations, Triq al Sika detention centre and community settings in two municipalities during the reporting period (20 - 26 Mar 2022).