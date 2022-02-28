Libya + 11 more
IOM Libya Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 2 (20 - 26 Feb 2022)
As part of the the second phase of the Libyan national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM conducted awareness raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines with a total of 566 adult migrants (52 females and 514 males) in four locations, Ain Zara detention centre and community settings in three municipalities during the reporting period (20 - 26 Feb 2022).