IOM Libya Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 2 (13-19 Mar 2022)
As part of the third phase of the Libyan national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM conducted awareness raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines with a total of 604 adult migrants (41 females and 563 males) in three locations, Ain Zara detention centre and community settings in two municipalities during the reporting period (13 - 19 Mar 2022).