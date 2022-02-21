IOM Libya Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 2 (13 - 19 Feb 2022)

As part of the the second phase of the Libyan national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM conducted awareness raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines with a total of 584 adult migrants (81 females and 503 males) in two locations, Ain Zara detention centre and a community setting in Hai Alandalus municipality during the reporting period (13 - 19 Feb 2022).