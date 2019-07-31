IOM Libya Update, 30 July 2019 [EN/AR]

Since the last update of the IOM Libya Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) on 27 June, the security situation in conflict-affected areas in south Tripoli reportedly remained volatile. DTM identified an additional 3,010 displaced families (approximately 15,050 individuals) since the previous report, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons to at least 23,985 families (approximately 119,925 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since the start of hostilities on 04 April 2019. The majority of IDPs were identified in different neighborhoods of Tripoli, the Nafusa mountain range and along the coastline to the west of Tripoli.

Furthermore, 4,754 migrants are currently held in detention centers run by authorities in Libya, out of which over 2,967 migrants detained in Tripoli and nearby areas are considered at high risk of being affected by the conflict.

On 02 July, a set of airstrikes hit Tajoura detention center (DC) where migrants were being held. The airstrike resulted in at least 53 fatalities while another 87 migrants, including children, were injured*. The sustained use of air strikes and artillery shelling in the vicinity of areas inhabited by civilians, including migrants, continues to negatively impact the livelihoods of civilian population as the conflict has become protracted.

DTM conducted a rapid profiling exercise of displaced families, covering over 6,000 IDPs. A slight majority of sampled IDPs were female (51%), while almost half of the surveyed population were children under the age of 18 (48%). Please refer to the full sex-age breakdown on the left, and to pages 2-3 of this report for more details on location disaggregated figures.