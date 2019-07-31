31 Jul 2019

IOM Libya Update, 30 July 2019 [EN/AR]

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (950.72 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (712.92 KB)Arabic version

Since the last update of the IOM Libya Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) on 27 June, the security situation in conflict-affected areas in south Tripoli reportedly remained volatile. DTM identified an additional 3,010 displaced families (approximately 15,050 individuals) since the previous report, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons to at least 23,985 families (approximately 119,925 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since the start of hostilities on 04 April 2019. The majority of IDPs were identified in different neighborhoods of Tripoli, the Nafusa mountain range and along the coastline to the west of Tripoli.

Furthermore, 4,754 migrants are currently held in detention centers run by authorities in Libya, out of which over 2,967 migrants detained in Tripoli and nearby areas are considered at high risk of being affected by the conflict.

On 02 July, a set of airstrikes hit Tajoura detention center (DC) where migrants were being held. The airstrike resulted in at least 53 fatalities while another 87 migrants, including children, were injured*. The sustained use of air strikes and artillery shelling in the vicinity of areas inhabited by civilians, including migrants, continues to negatively impact the livelihoods of civilian population as the conflict has become protracted.

DTM conducted a rapid profiling exercise of displaced families, covering over 6,000 IDPs. A slight majority of sampled IDPs were female (51%), while almost half of the surveyed population were children under the age of 18 (48%). Please refer to the full sex-age breakdown on the left, and to pages 2-3 of this report for more details on location disaggregated figures.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.