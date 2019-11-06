IOM Libya Update, 16 - 31 October 2019

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANTS AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

16-31 October

The Protection team carried out 50 protection assessments (32 male and 18 female), including 14 child protection assessments. In this period, 11 hygiene and clothing kits were distributed to protection beneciaries. A joint counselling session was held at IOM Tripoli Oce for 5 cases.

The Health unit provided 1,456 migrants with primary and urgent health care. The team referred also 9 migrants to hospitals and private clinics. Additionally, 1 workshop and 1 regional Roundtable Meeting on Migration Health were organized for 45 participants from 8 countries.