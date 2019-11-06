IOM Libya Update, 16 - 31 October 2019
ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANTS AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES
16-31 October
The Protection team carried out 50 protection assessments (32 male and 18 female), including 14 child protection assessments. In this period, 11 hygiene and clothing kits were distributed to protection beneciaries. A joint counselling session was held at IOM Tripoli Oce for 5 cases.
The Health unit provided 1,456 migrants with primary and urgent health care. The team referred also 9 migrants to hospitals and private clinics. Additionally, 1 workshop and 1 regional Roundtable Meeting on Migration Health were organized for 45 participants from 8 countries.
The Community Stabilization unit have started the implementation phase for two new projects, including the rehabilitation of 2 football fuelds in Kufra, the drilling of 2 water wells in Qatroun. They also supplied and installed the final components of equipment for the Mitiga Dormitory at Sabha University. The team in Sabha distributed business toolkits for 9 entrepreneurs.