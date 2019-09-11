11 Sep 2019

IOM Libya Update, 16 - 31 July 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (865.08 KB)

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANT AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

  • The Community Stabilisation team kicked off a professional development program on 19 August for teachers from three African community schools. The program will last for 2 months and will reach 24 teachers, aiming to improve education for more than 550 students.

  • The Protection team carried out 30 protection assessments (19 male and 11 female), including 28 vulnerability assessments and 2 child protection assessments. In this period, 43 outreach visits were conducted at urban areas and detention centres. The Alternatives to Detention programme assisted 11 individual cases and 1 family, from several countries of origins, with housing in host families.

  • The Health unit provided 949 migrants with primary and urgent health care, as well as 376 IDPs and host community members. The team conducted an immunization campaign for 24 child detainees. Additionally, 2 training workshops were organized for 37 staff from the Ministries

  • Different IOM Libya teams assisted migrants rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) upon disembarkation, namely Health, Direct Assistance and Protection teams, whilst the Technical Cooperation unit facilitated the coordination between LCG and all other units.

  • IOM DTM teams across Libya continue to track displacement and provide regular updates that are pivotal in planning the humanitarian response to all affected populations.

