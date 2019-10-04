04 Oct 2019

IOM Libya Update, 16 - 30 September 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (952.43 KB)

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANT AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

  • DTM released a Flash Update for the situation in Murzuq, south Libya, informing that the total number of displaced persons from Murzuq is now at least 5,293 families (approx. 26,465 individuals).
  • The Health unit provided 641 migrants with primary and urgent health care, as well as 195 IDPs and host community members. The team referred 13 case to hospitals and clinics for diagnostic of inpatient care. Also, IOM medical team attended three sea operations where 274 migrants were rescued at Abusitta DP.
  • The CS unit’s professional development program for teachers from African schools in Sabha, entered its fourth week. This reporting period, the CS team handed over 23 livelihood toolkits to beneciaries in Sabha.
  • The Protection team carried out 58 protection assessments (48 male and 10 female), including 47 vulnerability assessments and 11 child protection assessments. In this period, 36 outreach visits were conducted at 5 urban areas and 8 dierent detention centres. The team held 2 joint counselling sessions for 9 cases at the IOM Tripoli oce.
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.