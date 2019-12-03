IOM Libya Update, 16 - 30 November 2019

The Community Stabilization unit in Sabha handed over the Al Thanawiya Local Council building, the Al Qahira and Omar Almukhtar schools to contractors to begin rehabilitation. The prefab class room and anatomy lab at the Al Hawari Mental Health Hospital in Benghazi was completed with staff preparing for the formal handover. The Omar Almukhtar school sunshade in Sabha has also nearly been completed and will be handed over this next week. Work continues on the roof of the Benghazi boys school, the Sukura Social Hall, Al Nasiriya and Hajara Public Health clinics Almahdiya Football pitch, the Al Thanawiya Local Council building, the Al Qahira and 13 water well sites in Sabha. An electricity generator, ACs and a drug refrigerator were delivered and installation commenced at the Faakat Public Clinic in Benghazi and another power generator was delivered to the wastewater station in Qatroun.