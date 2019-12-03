03 Dec 2019

IOM Libya Update, 16 - 30 November 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANTS AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

16-30 November 2019

  • The Protection team carried out 23 vulnerability assessments (19 male and 04 female), including 15 child assessments. In this period, the team distributed hygiene kits to 4 migrants from Somalia at IOM Tripoli Office. The Alternatives to Detention programme assisted 6 migrants with accommodation through a host family.

  • The Community Stabilization unit in Sabha handed over the Al Thanawiya Local Council building, the Al Qahira and Omar Almukhtar schools to contractors to begin rehabilitation. The prefab class room and anatomy lab at the Al Hawari Mental Health Hospital in Benghazi was completed with staff preparing for the formal handover. The Omar Almukhtar school sunshade in Sabha has also nearly been completed and will be handed over this next week. Work continues on the roof of the Benghazi boys school, the Sukura Social Hall, Al Nasiriya and Hajara Public Health clinics Almahdiya Football pitch, the Al Thanawiya Local Council building, the Al Qahira and 13 water well sites in Sabha. An electricity generator, ACs and a drug refrigerator were delivered and installation commenced at the Faakat Public Clinic in Benghazi and another power generator was delivered to the wastewater station in Qatroun.

  • During the second half of November 2019, IOM medical interventions benefitted 1,749 migrants and IDPs (1484 migrants and 265 IDPs) in 12 locations. Patients also received complementary drugs and supplements during the medical visits. Health team referred 34 cases to hospitals and clinics for diagnostic of inpatient care. Also, 593 migrants were screened by the medical team at 4 RAS operations in Tripoli DP and Alhamedia DP.

