12 Jul 2019

IOM Libya Update, 16 - 30 June 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.64 MB)

SUPPORT TO LIBYAN AND MIGRANT COMMUNITIES

  • The Health team provided assistance to 878 migrants inside and outside detention centres as well as disembarkation points. During the reporting period 6,384 internally displaced persons were provided with primary and urgent health care across east, west and south of Libya.
    IOM organized a workshop entitled "Enhancing Capacities in Cross-Border Disease Surveillance and Health Security Issues in Mixed Migratory Flows" for 29 participants from IOM, the Libyan Ministry of Health and other Libyan government entities.

  • The Protection team conducted 34 outreach visits which targeted five Urban areas and seven detention centres. So far in 2019, 223 migrants were supported with an alternative to detention.

  • The Technical Cooperation team finished rehabilitation work in three detention centres and two disembarkation points. The team is also conducting regular visits to detention centres inside and around Tripoli to assess the needs of the migrants and monitor closely the conditions in the centres.

  • IOM DTM teams across Libya continue to track displacement and provide regular updates that are pivotal in planning the humanitarian response to all affected populations.

  • The Community Stabilization team in coordination with local partner Moomken, has organized the first workshop to build the capacity of local civil society organizations from Qatroun to implement community-inclusive projects promoting positive engagement.

