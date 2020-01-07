IOM Libya Update, 16 - 30 December 2019

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANTS AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

The Health unit provided primary, urgent and follow up medical consultations to 3,427 migrants and IDPs in various locations in the East, West and South of Libya where they received assistance by teams of medical doctors, gynecologists and obstetricians, psychiatrists and nurses. Among them 48 cases were referred to hospitals and clinics for diagnostic and inpatient care. Additionally, one training workshop was organized for staff from Ministry of Health aiming at training health facilities’ statisticians in Sabha on District Health Information System (DHIS).

The Protection team carried out 42 protection assessments (31 male and 11 female), in addition to three child protection assessments, including survivors of victim, unaccompanied children, medical cases and women at Risk. The reached migrants are from different nationalities. In this period, ATD team managed to place a total of 12 individuals from Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea in hosting families inside Tripoli as an alternative to detention for vulnerable migrants. Also, 19 follow up and monitoring visits were carried out where 26 of hosted migrants received NFIs, Food baskets and hygiene kits.

The *Community Stabilization** in partnership with local Civil Society Organizations AL Mizan in Benghazi, The Qatroun Dialogue and Debate Club in Qatroun, and Spotlight in Sabha, bought IOM’s Global Migration Film Festival to audiences in Libya for the first time. 541 community members, nearly half of whom were migrants and IDPs, attended viewings of the 5 films and participating in discussions and cultural activities related to the migrant experience. In Benghazi, handover ceremonies completed various projects; the provision of administrative equipment to Alshomookh School, 42 computers and other IT equipment to the Benghazi College for Electrical and Electronic Technology (CEET) and generator, drug fridge and air conditioners to the Al Faakat Public Health Clinic. In Qatroun CS staff continue to monitor the construction of foundations for the impending installation of generators at the Qatroun Wastewater station, Albakhi Primary Health Clinic and the Madrousa western well.