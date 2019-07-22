IOM Libya Update, 1 - 15 July 2019
ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANT AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES
- The Health team referred 13 migrants who were injured after the airstrike in Tajoura to hospitals for specialized health care, including surgical interventions. The team also provided assistance to 829 migrants inside and outside detention centres as well as disembarkation points. During the reporting period, 247 internally displaced persons were provided with primary and urgent health care across east, west and south of Libya.
-The Protection unit conducted 43 outreach visits which targeted 4 urban areas and 6 detention centres. So far this year, 236 migrants were provided with an alternative to detention.
The Technical Cooperation team is conducting regular visits to detention centres inside and around Tripoli to assess the needs of the migrants and monitor closely the conditions in the centres.
The Community Stabilization team provided computers and much needed equipment to the Alnoor School in Al Kufra. Since 2010, the school didn't have computers, which adversely affected the quality of education provided to the students.
IOM DTM teams across Libya continue to track displacement and provide regular updates that are pivotal in planning the humanitarian response to all affected populations.