IOM Libya Update, 1 - 15 July 2019

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANT AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

-The Protection unit conducted 43 outreach visits which targeted 4 urban areas and 6 detention centres. So far this year, 236 migrants were provided with an alternative to detention.

The Technical Cooperation team is conducting regular visits to detention centres inside and around Tripoli to assess the needs of the migrants and monitor closely the conditions in the centres.

The Community Stabilization team provided computers and much needed equipment to the Alnoor School in Al Kufra. Since 2010, the school didn't have computers, which adversely affected the quality of education provided to the students.