IOM Libya Update, 1 - 15 December 2019

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANTS AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

01-15 December 2019

The Health unit provided primary, urgent and follow up medical consultations to 1,430 migrants and 263 IDPs in 15 locations where they received medical consultations by teams of medical doctors, gynecologists and obstetricians, psychiatrists and nurses. Among them 30 cases were referred to hospitals and clinics for diagnostic and inpatient care. Additionally, two training workshops were organized for staff from Ministry of Health aiming at training health facilities’ statisticians in Alghuraifa, Bunt Baya and Ubari on District Health Information System (DHIS).

The Protection team carried out 42 protection assessments (27 male and 15 female) including Survivors of Victim, Medical Cases and Women at Risk. Furthermore, 13 child protection assessments carried out for males from Sudan, Bangladesh and Chad. In this period, the team finalized the Emergency Cash Assistance which was distributed to 5 vulnerable migrants. In conjunction with the last day of 16 days of activism campaign, Protection unit conducted a discussion and awareness sessions on Gender Based Violence, Gender Equality and Women Rights at The Embassy of Nigeria in Libya.

The Community Stabilization unit in Sabha handed Omar Almukhtar school shaded area with IOM staff, local council, CMC, construction company and teachers attending. In addition, the team delivered power generators to the Qatroun wastewater station and Albakhi Primary Health Center.