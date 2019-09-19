IOM Libya Update, 01 - 15 September 2019

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANT AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) released Round 26 of their Migrant and IDP and Returnee Information Packages, continuing to provide the humanitarian community and beyond with comprehensive and timely data.

The Protection unit carried out 36 protection assessments for 25 males and 11 females and continued monitoring of protection concerns facing migrants in Libya. Of these, 28 were vulnerability assessments and 8 were child protection assessments. The unit also conducted 34 outreach activities to urban areas and detention centres.

The Health unit provided 638 migrants with primary and urgent health care, as well as 288 IDPs and host community members. The team referred 15 cases to hospitals and clinics for diagnostic of inpatient care. Additionally, IOM medical team attended a rescue at sea operation where they provided assistance for 28 migrants.