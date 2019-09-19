19 Sep 2019

IOM Libya Update, 01 - 15 September 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 15 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (873.63 KB)

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANT AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

  • The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) released Round 26 of their Migrant and IDP and Returnee Information Packages, continuing to provide the humanitarian community and beyond with comprehensive and timely data.

  • The Protection unit carried out 36 protection assessments for 25 males and 11 females and continued monitoring of protection concerns facing migrants in Libya. Of these, 28 were vulnerability assessments and 8 were child protection assessments. The unit also conducted 34 outreach activities to urban areas and detention centres.

  • The Health unit provided 638 migrants with primary and urgent health care, as well as 288 IDPs and host community members. The team referred 15 cases to hospitals and clinics for diagnostic of inpatient care. Additionally, IOM medical team attended a rescue at sea operation where they provided assistance for 28 migrants.

  • The Community Stabilization unit held a 9 day professionalisation programme for CSOs from Kufra and Sabha, They also handed over tools and equipment for the General Water and Waste Water Company in Sabha, which will be used to address the current local challenges in waste water management.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.