IOM Libya Update, 01 - 15 November 2019

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANTS AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

01-15 November 2019

  • The Protection team carried out 20 protection assessments (12 male and 08 female), including 17 vulnerability assessments and 3 child assessments. In this period, the team distributed hygiene kits to 9 migrants from Somalia at IOM Tripoli Office. The Alternatives to Detention programme assisted 8 migrants with accommodation through a host family.

  • The Health unit provided 1,046 migrants with primary and urgent health care in multiple detention centres and urban areas.

  • The Mental Health and Psychological Support team continue to work in detention centres as well as in Tripoli urban settings where awareness sessions, basic counselling, needs assessments, group support, recreational activities, psychotherapy, psychoeducation and psychiatric consultations were provided to a total of 95 migrants of different nationalities.

  • The Community Stabilization unit handed over 13 water well sites for drilling by contractors in Sabha, along with 2 health units, a social hall and a soccer pitch, and sites visits to a school and football pitches carries out in Kufra. Construction continued on prefabs at the Benghazi Mental Health Hospital and the rood of the Benghazi boys school, while equipment was delivered to another Benghazi school. A power generator was handed over to the police department and the last of business toolkits components were delivered to entrepreneurs in Qatroun.

