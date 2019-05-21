IOM Libya Update | 01 - 15 May 2019

DIRECT HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE (SO FAR IN 2019)

AREAS REACHED

26 DETENTION CENTRES

29 IDPs/RETURNEES COMMUNITIES

5 HOSPITALS

10 MIGRANTS IN URBAN AREAS & DISEMBARKATION POINTS

The Health team provided assistance to 658 migrants inside and outside detention centres as well as disembarkation points. During the reporting period 2,167 internally displaced persons were provided with primary and urgent health care across east, west and south of Libya. The medical team, together with STACO conducted a health campaign in Zawya DC for 760 migrants.

IOM’s Community Stabilization team in Benghazi met with local CSOs to discuss ideas for social cohesion activities around IOM's infrastructure projects in the city.

The Protection team continues to conduct regular visits, screenings and interviews with migrants in detention centres and urban areas. So far in 2019, the protection team supported 114 migrants with alernatives to detention. Since the beginning of the clashes in Tripoli, the protection team increased monitoring visits to detention centres and vulnerable migrants staying with host familes.

The Technical Cooperation team finished rehabilitation work in three detention centres. The team is also conducting regular visits to detention centres inside and around Tripoli to assess the needs of the migrants and monitor closely the conditions in the centres.