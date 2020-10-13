IOM Libya: Monthly Update - September 2020

A WORD FROM THE CHIEF OF MISSION

Federico SODA

September was characterized by an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Libya, totaling over 34,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In light of the health emergency in the country, IOM scaled up its activities and support to the Government of Libya and national health partners to strengthen their preparedness and response capacity.

In addition to ensuring continuity of services and operations directly assisting migrants and internally displaced people, IOM delivered advanced technical training nation-wide to laboratory workers and frontline healthcare providers at public healthcare facilities. The Organization also supported the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) by providing training to the staff at points of entry, health surveillance and health checkups for passengers entering the country. Thermal cameras were also installed at two airports and three land border crossing points.

IOM launched a series of outreach campaigns and awareness raising sessions on COVID-19 prevention measures, key symptoms and how to seek medical help when needed. To ensure no one is left behind, informative leaflets were provided in six languages and “door-to-door” campaigns were carried out in remote areas.

The latest IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) report shows a slow return home for some displaced families in western Libya, despite the challenges linked to the presence of explosive remnants of war and unexploded ordnance, and the lack of basic services. In parallel, the number of displaced persons decreased, making the period of July-August the first time in a year that the trend of increasing displacement is reversed.

So far 9,448 migrants have been returned to Libyan shores this year, marking a 30 per cent increase compared to the same period last year and exceeding the total number registered in 2019. The increase in numbers of arrivals to Italy through the Central Mediterranean route is even more significant compared to last year, representing a 200 per cent increase, with large numbers of people arriving in the months of July, August and September. While it is difficult to attribute the increase in departures to specific push factors, migrants at disembarkation points have said to IOM staff that the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions were the main reasons behind their departures.