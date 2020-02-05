05 Feb 2020

IOM Libya: Monthly Update - January 2020

from International Organization for Migration
ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANTS AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES (01-31 January)

The Protection team carried out 103 vulnerability assessments (64 male and 39 female), and 19 child protection assessments. During this period, the Protection Unit distributed 12 Hygiene kits to migrants, including 2 families. In addition, the team referred 68 beneciaries from mixed nationalities to the Norwegian Refugee Council for cash vouchers and 8 others were referred for UNHCR. The Alternative to Detention Programme (ATD) provided safe accommodation to 5 women and 6 men through a network of host families in Tripoli. These migrants received ATD assistance consisting of food, non-food items, medical assistance and accomodation.

The Community Stabilization unit handed over the Al Nasiriyah and Hajara Primary Health Care Clinics, the Sukara Social Hall and generators for the Altahreer Well and the Al Manshiya Social Hall to the municipal authorities in Sabha. In Benghazi, the Ibn Khaldoun and Alnoujayla Martyrs Schools were handed over to the contractors while in Qatroun the Naqr Knemma Host House and the Qasir Masoud and Tejrhi wells were also handed over to contractors. IOM in Kufra met with the Kufra Partnership Committee to plan for future collaboration. Local CSOs held a variety of activities in January including a marathon, children’s camp and knitting workshops in Qatroun, photography workshop in Benghazi and a workshop on culture and dialogue in Sabha.

During January 2020, the IOM Health team conducted 4,459 medical consultations to migrants and IDPs (4,029 migrants and 430 IDPs) in various locations in the East, West and South of Libya. The team referred 33 cases to hospitals and clinics for diagnostic and inpatient care.

In Tripoli, Tajoura and Sabratha, migrants received health screening and medical care at 8 disembarkement operations.

