IOM Libya: Monthly Update - February 2020

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANTS AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES (01-29 February)

The Protection team carried out 91 vulnerability assessments (59 males, 31 females and 1 family) and 22 child protection assessments. During this period, the Protection Unit carried out 34 outreach visits to 5 targeted urban areas and 6 detention centres to monitor. identify and assess vulnerable beneficiaries and provide assistance such as non-food items and referrals. Also, the Alternative to Detention Programme (ATD) provided safe accommodation to 46 beneficiaries through a network of host families in Tripoli

The Community Stabilization unit finalized multiple community prioritized projects: In Sabha. furniture, IT, and kitchen equipment were delivered to the Althaniwiya Local Council and Sukara Social Hall, and a generator was installed at the Almanshiya Social Hall. Moreover, work is underway on the 13 wells being drilled in separate neighbourhoods across the city. In Benghazl. the rehabilitation of the Benghazi Boys School roof was completed and sports equipment were handed over to the Benghazi University. In Qatroun, generators were installed and handed over to the Albakhi Public Health Clink and Madroussa water well and work is continuing on the rehabilitation of the Naqr Knemma and Qasr Massoud guest houses, as well as the construction of Albakhi and Madrousa public gardens. Also in Qatroun, in the project to professionalize civil society organizations. 75 women attended sewing and knitting trainings held by local CSO Alanamel and, in the framework of the same project in Sabha, CSO Noqoush brought together different artists to train 30 children, youth and adults on different art forms and held an exhibition of the artwork produced. In Kufra, the ION staff have handed over sites for two football pitches to contractors to start work.

During February 2020. the IOM Health team conducted 3,864 medical consultations to migrants and IDPs (1130 migrants and 734 IDPs) in various locations in the East, West and South of Libya. The team referred 66 cases to hospitals and clinics for diagnostic and inpatient care. In Tripoli and Zwarah migrants received health screening and medical care at 2 disembar-kation points.