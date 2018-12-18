IOM Holds Workshop on Alternatives to Detention in Libya

Tripoli – A workshop on Practices and Procedures of Alternatives to Detention in Libya was organized last week in Tripoli by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with technical support from the International Detention Coalition (IDC).

Funded by the Government of the United Kingdom (DFID), the workshop brought together stakeholders from relevant Libyan line ministries including the Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Interior (DCIM) and the Libyan Coast Guards and representatives of embassies of countries of origins to discuss relevant procedures of transfer of the most vulnerable migrants from detention and placement in alternative solutions such as in open centres or community placement options.

In a context where migrants to (or transiting through) Libya are transferred to detention centres, the promotion and the operationalization of alternatives to detention is central to IOM’s work towards a safer, rights-based and protection-sensitive management of migration flows.

The workshop aimed at enhancing early identification of vulnerable migrants with a strong focus on unaccompanied and separated children. Officials from the Ministry of Social Affairs shared IOM’s concern of the continued detention of children and encouraged a closer collaboration with IOM and the Ministry of Interior on how to end child detention.

“It is important to uphold basic child protection principles such as the right to a safe learning environment,” said Mabrouka al-Ouzoumi, Head of the Women Welfare Department in the Ministry of Social Affairs. “This could be achieved if the Libyan authorities with support from the humanitarian community establishes child-friendly centres where migrant children can be hosted from detention centres. Also, relevant embassies would have a primary role in their rehabilitation according to their customs and traditions before children are reunited with their parents in the countries of origin.’’

The workshop included a group work session, where participants from the various entities were divided into mixed groups to discuss practical procedures of identification and transfer of migrants from disembarkation points and detention centres to alternative housing. Concrete recommendations were put forward and will form part of the wide roadmap on alternatives to detention that IOM is drafting with the support of IDC.

In 2018, IOM in Libya has started to consolidate previous engagements on alternatives to detention into a holistic strategy that addresses the arbitrary detention of irregular migrants.

“This will involve complementing our ongoing work, including advocacy and coordination, capacity building and technical support and operationalising alternatives to detention on the ground, with a new roadmap, designed to generate a momentum for change to support the most vulnerable migrants in this extremely challenging situation,’’ said Insaf Mounadi, IOM Libya’s Protection Officer on Alternatives to Detention.

Within its unique partnership with IDC, IOM also briefed the participants on the six-month capacity-building plan on alternatives to detention that IOM will offer for Libyan officials and consular authorities under the same project. A series of training opportunities will be organized in the coming months for front line staff within the Libyan authorities, consular authorities and community leaders on vulnerability assessments and screening of migrants eligible for alternatives to detention. Karolina Edsbacker, IOM Libya’s Project Manager for the protection portfolio, explained that this workshop serves as an important kick-off to set the scene for the increased focus that IOM will place on Alternatives to Detention in the first half of 2019.

Since 2006, IOM has been implementing comprehensive programmes of protection and assistance to migrants in Libya since 2006. IOM is currently implementing projects in the Tripolitania region and is also present in the east and in the south of the country.

For more information please contact Maya Abu Ata at IOM Libya, Tel: +218 91 002 4839, Email: mabuata@iom.int