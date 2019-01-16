IOM DTM - Derna Returnee Rapid Assessment - 13 January 2019

BACKGROUND

Following the onset of clashes and shelling in Derna in May 2018, more than 35,000 individuals were reportedly displaced, many of them to surrounding areas of Derna, such as Al Bayda, Shahat, Alqubba and Tobruk, but also locations further away in Western Libya.

As the security situation has gradually been improving in most neighborhoods of Derna over the past months, at least 6,985 families previously displaced families returned to Derna. However, the security situation remains tense in parts of the old city where intermittent skirmishes between radical militants and security forces continue to be reported. In the rest of the city daily life reportedly normalized, yet a curfew between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. is currently in place.

RETURNEE RAPID ASSESSMENT

Between 04 January and 07 January 2019, DTM Libya conducted a returnee rapid assessment in Derna to identify humanitarian priority needs. During the assessment, interviews were conducted with 290 randomly selected returnee families composed of a total of 1,819 individuals (505 men, 507 women, 807 children). Geographic coverage of the assessment were all neighborhoods in Derna, except the old city. Surveyed households in Derna returned to the neighborhoods of Maghar, El Bilad, Abu Mansour and Alajabilh. Furthermore, information was collected from 45 key informants across all neighborhoods in Derna. Findings were verified through observations by DTM enumerators where applicable.

FINDINGS