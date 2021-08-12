International Youth Day: Investing in youth potential key to socio-economic uplift of Libya

“The youth in Libya is facing multifaceted challenges posed by decade long instability causing unemployment, disruption in education, violence and mental health issues. However, UNFPA along with the Libyan government and other partners is committed towards youth emancipation in the national mainstream by employing its potentials for a brighter future for Libya and its people”, said Asr Toson, UNFPA Representative in Libya in his statement on the International Youth Day.

The International Youth Day is celebrated worldwide on Aug 12 to highlight and emphasize upon the potential of youth in a pursuit to make the world a better place. This year, the day has a key importance as Libya is gearing towards national elections and youth, comprising a major portion of Libyan population, will play a decisive role. “Libya is passing through the most difficult time in history. Youth, especially women and girls have been the major victim of this instability. However, since we are transitioning from protracted conflicts to peace and stability, Libyan youth has a key role to play. By educating our young men and women, involving them in the decision making and peacebuilding process and by tapping their capacities in the right direction, we could achieve optimum results for a socio-economic upheaval of Libya”, said Asr.

UNFPA Libya along with other partners have launched various projects to involve young men and especially women in the peacebuilding and political process, fight against COVID-19 along with providing them with livelihood opportunities and microgrants to showcase their potential.

“Women and girls are at the forefront of UNFPA’s programming and response in Libya. Providing clinical and psychosocial support to gender-based violence victims, helping their capacities to become economically self-reliant, providing access to sexual and reproductive health services and opportunities in various youth initiatives will pave the way for their social inclusion”, added Asr.

UNFPA Libya works on strengthening the organizational capacity and outreach of youth networks in Libya along with building capacity of young activists and journalists. UNFPA is also working with other development agencies on enhancing youth entrepreneurship. Recently UNFPA Libya worked with more than 20 youth initiatives to raise awareness on COVID-19 in different locations and communities across the country. UNFPA has launched a training package aimed at supporting young women in their economic and political empowerment across Libya. Furthermore, it has provided 35 grants to different CSOs to implement projects across Libya. UNFPA is supported by the Peacebuilding Fund and EU’s Africa Trust Fund for the implementation of above activities.

Salman Khalid

Communications Specialist

UNFPA Libya

Email: ksalman@unfpa.org