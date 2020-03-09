Inter-Agency - Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for SGBV Prevention and Response in Lebanon [EN/AR]

The SOPs describe guiding principles, procedures, roles, and responsibilities for actors involved in the prevention of and response to SGBV in Lebanon within the framework of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan. They are developed to guidance on the implementation of the prevention and response interventions to support individual SGBV survivors and communities for the members of the SGBV Task Force providing such services within the framework of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan. These SOPs provide basic information on what services are available and how services are delivered, including how partners coordinate with each other to provide quality and holistic care to SGBV survivors. The content of the SOPs is enshrined in best practices and global guidelines on SGBV in emergencies and in the national legal framework, including

The term Sexual and Gender-based Violence is used in this document as an equivalent of Genderbased Violence (GBV) ‘an umbrella term for any harmful act that is perpetrated against a person’s will, and that is based on socially ascribed (gender) differences between males and females