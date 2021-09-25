Infection prevention and control bulletin IPC September 2021

IPC training

UNICEF conducted training on IPC protocols and measures to total of 183 staff including 54 staff (12 males, 52 females) from the health facilities in six municipalities of greaterTripoli; 14 staff( 7 males, 7 females) from Ministry of Environment; 15 staff( 07 males, 08 females) from the Ministry of Water Resources. Additionally UNICEF organized Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) training targeting health workers in isolation and triage centers in the south region, 100 persons (73 women: 27 men) mainly health care workers benefitted from the training in the municipalities of Wadi Aitba, Algurayfa, Tragain, Adry Alshate and Ubari.

Critical topics related to hygiene and Covid-19 were covered in these sessions including principles and practices of hand hygiene in community and health care settings with a mini work shop on the same, social distancing and sneezing and coughing etiquette, PPEs and detailed discussion and training on masks, and discussions on IPC in the Covid-19. UNICEF continues its coordination with the Ministry of education at east to train some additional staff as per the MoE request.

Provision of safe water, sanitation and Hygiene services

UNICEF through its implementing partners Libyan Society and LRC distributed Hygiene Kitsand hygiene items to IDP families in number of camps in west and east region includes Al-Fallah (1-2), Daawa Islamiya, Sidi Assayeh, Souq Al-Ahad, and Al-Khoms camps; Aljafra and Sirte.

These kits mainly include: Laundry powder, Body loofah for cleaner, Towel, Soap bars, Sanitary Pad,Toothpaste for kids, Shaving cream, Toothpaste,Toothbrush,Toothbrush for kids, Dishwashing loofah, Dish Liquid, Comb, Nail Clipper. Around 12102 persons (6010 female, 6092 male) benefitted through this activity which will help them to avoid water borne diseases and limit the transmission of COVID 19.The distribution accompanied with awareness messages to promote hygiene behaviors.