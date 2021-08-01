Infection prevention and control bulletin IPC June 2021

IPC training

As part of training sessions targeting health workers in isolation and triage centres in Aswani, UNICEF Libya organised an Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) training session to build the health care’s capacity.

Some of the topics covered at the training session held on 13 June 2021 included principles and practices of hand hygiene in community and health care settings with a mini work shop on the same, social distancing and sneezing and coughing etiquette, PPEs and detailed discussion and training on masks, and discussions on IPC in the Covid-19 context.

The sessions been attended by health workers from four centres - Aswani medical services, Al Maya Covid-19 triage Centre, Aswani Covid-19 isolation centre, and Al Azizya C Azizya Covid-19 triage centre. 18 care givers (12 male and six female), participated in and benefitted from the interactive lectures and workshops.