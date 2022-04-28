Infection prevention and control bulletin IPC January - March 2022

Training on Medical Wase Management

UNICEF in collaboration with Ministry of health organized training on management and safe disposal of medical wastes. The training held between 22 Feb and 10 March and provided to 100 staff from the vaccination centres in Benghazi, Ajdabyia , Albayda and Tubruk. The training will improve the technical and practical knowledge of the trainee on the safe collection, management and disposal of medical wastes, treatment technologies, segregation and others.

World Water Day

UNICEF marked the day happened on 22 March 2022. The theme for this year is: Ground Water- Making invisible visible -through different awareness activities including sending mobile message through Almadar Company to around 5 M subscriber. Additionally relevant messages were posted on social media and through national partners to aware people particularly most affected on the importance and rational use of water. Awareness and FGD sessions were also held in Sebha municipality as can be seen in below photos