Infection prevention and control bulletin IPC April 2021

JOINT PREAMBLE

Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) is one of the key strategic pillars in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Provision of safe water, sanitation and hygienic conditions play an essential role in IPC-Infection, Prevention and Control-measures to protect human health during all infectious disease outbreaks, including the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The objective of the establishment of the IPC WG was to contribute to the national plans in responding to the COVID Pandemic.The main areas are to provide related hygiene supplies and services, provision of PPEs, strengthening the national capacity and involved partners on IPC protocols and measures to combat and limit the transmission of the virus.

The partnership and leadership of the co-chairs of UNICEF and WHO is instrumental in implementing and improving national coordination mechanisms to ensure national IPC measures and actions are provided effectively and timely. We are grateful to the role and support of the national partners mainly MoH, NCDC, Ministry of Water Resources and other organizational and agencies who are actively engaged and provide required IPC support.

Despite the challenges, that includes conflict, accessibility, staff vulnerability to COVID infection at affected areas; the respective agencies have been able to respond and provide IPC assistance to numerous people at the upcountry IPCWG co lead by UNICEF and WHO is pleased to issue the first IPC bulletin that document and show the great work of the several partners at the national and community level in coordination with the national partners. The Bulletin will be also a source for the technical guidelines, protocols, SOPs and other useful information.

We acknowledge the generous funds of our donors. Furthermore, we call upon all governmental and international partners to continue their support to the Libyans particularly women, elderly and children to avert the pandemic and provide safe environment at home, workplace, health facilities, schools and everywhere in Libya.

Abdulkadir Musse

Special Representative

UNICEF Libya

HOFF, Elizabeth

Representative

WHO Libya