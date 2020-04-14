Implementation of resolution 2491 (2019) - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/275) [EN/AR]

The Mediterranean Sea remains a high-volume and deadly thoroughfare for the smuggling of, and trafficking in, refugees and migrants. During the reporting period, hundreds of men, women and children have again perished or gone missing at sea on their way to Europe. Many more have been returned to situations where they were at risk of grave harm and human rights violations. In the period from 1 September 2019 to 29 February 2020, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded a total of 65,797 arrivals of refugees and migrants by sea in Europe, an almost 20 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2018/19, when approximately 55,017 arrivals by sea in Europe were recorded. Among those, IOM and UNHCR recorded the arrival of 11,043 refugees and migrants in Europe through the central Mediterranean route (8,889 in Italy and 2,154 in Malta), compared with 4,329 in the same period in 2018/19. These arrivals were mainly from Libya but also from Tunisia and Algeria. During the same period, IOM and UNHCR recorded some 39,33 9 arrivals by sea in Greece through the eastern Mediterranean route and some 14,326 arrivals by sea in Spain through the western Mediterranean route.

In addition to the significant increase in the number of refugees and migrants using the central Mediterranean route, there is evidence that the journey along this route remains dangerous. From September 2019 to February 2020, UNHCR estimated that 124 refugees and migrants perished or went missing at sea on the central Mediterranean route, including 63 after departing from Libya. This represents a decrease compared with the same period in 2018/19, when 314 perished or went missing, including 298 after departing from Libya. IOM estimated that an additional 318 people may have died along the central Mediterranean route in the period from September 2019 to February 2020 as a result of so-called “invisible shipwrecks”, where the final whereabouts of boats carrying refugees and migrants could not be established.1 Those numbers do not account for people who died or went missing after they were returned to Libya, however. Beyond the central Mediterranean route, IOM and UNHCR recorded over 330 refugees and migrants as having died or gone missing at sea on the western Mediterranean route and almost 80 on the eastern Mediterranean route, compared with over 500 and over 70, respectively, during the same period in 2018/19.

The European Union military operation in the southern central Mediterranean, EUNAVFOR MED operation SOPHIA, recorded 143 departures of boats with refugees and migrants along the central Mediterranean route from 1 September 2019 to 29 February 2020. Of those departures, 72 per cent took place west of Tripoli between Abu Kammash and Zawiyah, with Zuwarah being the most active area with 40 departures. Other departures were recorded east of Tripoli between Qasr al-Qarabulli and Khums. The operation estimated that, from 1 September 2019 to 29 February 2020, some 9,595 persons were rescued or intercepted in 146 operations by various vessels in its area of operation.2 According to the operation, the Libyan coastguard conducted 69 of those operations. This represents a significant increase from the same period in 2018/19, when the operation recorded 2,252 persons as having been rescued or intercepted in 30 operations in its area of operation, of which 18 had been conducted by the Libyan coastguard and navy. 3 The operation noted an enhanced presence of vessels of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in its area of operation in the reporting period compared with the same period in 2018/19, recording 51 rescue operations by NGO vessels in its area of operation, compared with four during the same period in 2018/19.

EUNAVFOR MED operation SOPHIA continued its efforts in support of resolution 2240 (2015) and subsequent resolutions, while noting that challenges remained and that conditions in Libya allowed trafficking in, and smuggling of, refugees and migrants to thrive. According to the operation, migrant smugglers and human traffickers continued to use primarily rubber boats, with migrant smuggling groups in the western launching area from Tripoli to Abu Kammash using predominantly wooden boats and groups operating in the eastern launching region from Tripoli to Misratah operating mainly rubber boats and occasionally fibreglass boats. The operation reported that the individual fare for transport to Europe remained the same as during the previous reporting period. The cost of travel by inflatable boat ranged from €500 to €1,400 and by wooden boat from €800 to €1,500. With each rubber boat capable of accommodating up to approximately 120 refugees and migrants, smugglers can thus recoup up to €168,000 per boat.

In terms of tactics employed by smugglers, EUNAVFOR MED operation SOPHIA reported that, as in the previous reporting period, the majority of boats smuggling persons along the central Mediterranean route were filled with insufficient fuel to reach European shores, but enough to reach waters beyond the 12-nauticalmile limit of the territorial sea of Libya. UNHCR observed that, during the reporting period, many rescues and interceptions were reported as having taken place far beyond Libyan territorial waters, with over a third of rescues and interceptio ns reported as having taken place beyond the Libyan Search and Rescue Region, which extends just over 90 nautical miles north of Tripoli. The operation reported that migrant smugglers continued to employ tactics, techniques and procedures to avoid being apprehended by the Libyan coastguard and navy. In a number of cases, refugees and migrants were left to travel alone, provided with basic instructions on how to navigate the sea using a Global Positioning System or directed towards oil rigs off the coast of Libya. Upon reaching a certain point outside the territorial sea, as indicated by the Global Positioning System, boat occupants were instructed to use a satellite phone to make a phone call to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Rome or others to alert them of their situation and await rescue. During the reporting period, the operation did not observe smuggling tactics involving fishing vessels (contrary to the previous reporting period, when such tactics were observed in particular on the route from Zuwarah to Lampedusa).

I have repeatedly emphasized, including in my previous and related reports (S/2019/711 and S/2020/41), that Libya cannot be considered a place of safety for the disembarkation of refugees and migrants rescued at sea under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and the law of the sea. However, refugees and migrants continued to be disembarked in Libya, mainly after interception by the Libyan coastguard. There have also been reports of Member State and merchant vessels handing over people rescued in the central Mediterranean to the Libyan coastguard, sometimes on the instructions of relevant Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres. Several humanitarian NGOs that were instructed to do so refused to comply, noting their obligations under international law to disembark rescued persons to a place of safety. In March 2020, IOM raised concerns over an incident in which migrants and refugees were reportedly returned to Libya by the Libyan coastguard from the Maltese search and rescue zone.

According to IOM and UNHCR, from 1 September 2019 to 29 February 2020, 5,156 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Libya after being intercepted or rescued at sea, mostly by the Libyan coastguard and navy, which represents 43 per cent of all those who departed from Libya to Europe. The boats used for the journey to Europe were often unseaworthy and overcrowded, and smugglers often neither provided sufficient food and water, nor distributed life jackets. There were also reports of unsafe interception and disembarkation practices, including through the use of force.

Disembarkation in Libya remained dangerous. After a shooting incident in September 2019, during which one migrant was killed at the Abu Sittah military port, the Libyan coastguard diverted all disembarkation operations to the main port of Tripoli, a civilian port. Furthermore, in February 2020, about 200 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Tripoli hours after the city’s main port had been heavily shelled. IOM and UNHCR, in cooperation with the International Medical Corps, continued to provide medical assistance and core relief items to people upon disembarkation and before their transfer by the Libyan authorities to detention centres and other destinations. UNHCR reported that those intercepted at sea by the Libyan authorities originated primarily from the Sudan (25 per cent), Mali (11 per cent), Bangladesh (8 per cent), Côte d’Ivoire (8 per cent), Nigeria (6 per cent) and Somalia (6 per cent).4 The remaining persons originated from sub-Saharan Africa, mainly Guinea, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon and Eritrea. The country of origin of over 12 per cent of the individuals was unknown. On the basis of available data, adult men accounted for about 81 per cent, women for 11 per cent and children for 8 per cent of those disembarked.5 No age or gender information was available for 9 per cent of those disembarked in Libya owing to the speed of disembarkation and subsequent transfer. While data on disabilities among intercepted refugees and migrants are not systematically recorded, it was estimated that 15 per cent of those disembarked had some form of disability.

Migrants and refugees, including victims of aggravated migrant smuggling6 and trafficking in persons, continued to be subjected to arbitrary and indefinite detention upon disembarkation by the Libyan Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration. While the formal policy of detention remains in place in Libya, IOM reported that, in the period from 1 September to 31 December 2019, about 29 per cent of the refugees and migrants disembarked in Libya were released or escaped from their disembarkation points or were sold to human traffickers. According to UNHCR, from 1 September 2019 to 29 February 2020, about 36.5 per cent of refugees and migrants intercepted at sea and disembarked were transferred to an urban community or taken to locations other than detention centres. However, as reported by IOM, there was an increase in the use of the so-called “investigation units”, in which about 41 per cent of persons rescued during the reporting period were transferred and temporarily housed. Humanitarian actors have had limited access to such facilities.