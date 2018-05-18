Implementation of resolution 2357 (2017): Report of the Secretary-General (S/2018/451)

Implementation of resolution 2357 (2017)

Report of the Secretary-General

I. Introduction

The illicit flow of arms and related materiel into or out of Libya continues to be of regional and international concern. Recognizing this threat to international peace and security, the Security Council has adopted measures, in particular the sanctions regime under resolution 1970 (2011), which imposes an arms embargo on Libya, to address the situation. Against this backdrop, the Council authorized, in its resolution2292 (2016), the inspection by Member States, acting nationally or through regional organizations, with appropriate consultations with the Government of National Accord, on the high seas off the coast of Libya, of vessels bound for or from Libya for which there are reasonable grounds to believe that they are carrying arms or related materiel. Under the resolution, Member States that are conducting such inspections, acting nationally or through regional organizations, are also authorized, upon discovery of prohibited items, to seize and dispose of the items and to collect evidence directly related to the carriage of such items during such inspections.

In renewing the authorizations contained in resolution 2292 (2016) for a further 12 months, the Security Council, in its resolution 2357 (2017), also requested the Secretary-General to provide a report on the implementation of the resolution. The present report, submitted in fulfilment of that request, was informed by consultations with and input received from Member States, regional organizations, the Panel of Experts on Libya and the United Nations system, including the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

The authorizations provided by the Security Council for inspections on the high seas off the coast of Libya constitute an important part of its ongoing efforts to reinforce the implementation of its arms embargo adopted through resolution 1970 (2011). Since 2011, the Council has maintained a two-way arms embargo on Libya to prevent the proliferation of arms in the region, contribute to the prevention of violence against civilians in the country, support the Libyan political transition and assist the Government of National Accord in establishing unified national forces that could ensure security and defend Libya against terrorism. The arms embargo is itself an essential component of the Council’s sanctions regime relating to Libya, which also includes a travel ban, an asset freeze and measures aimed at preventing the illicit export of petroleum, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, from Libya. The Council has adapted the exceptions to and the exemptions provisions of the arms embargo during the past seven years in response to developments in Libya.

In order to facilitate the implementation of the arms embargo, prior to its adoption of resolution 2292 (2016), the Security Council, in paragraph 11 of its resolution 1970 (2011), had already called upon Member States to conduct inspections of cargo in their territories that was heading to and coming from Libya. That included inspections at airports and seaports, if the Member State had information that provided reasonable grounds to believe that the cargo contained prohibited items. The Council also authorized the seizure and disposal of any prohibited items that had been discovered during the inspections. In 2014 and 2015, in paragraph 9 of resolution 2174 (2014) and in paragraph 19 of resolution 2213 (2015), the Council again called upon Member States to conduct such inspections in their territories.

Moreover, and outside the scope of the arms embargo but still pertaining to Libya, the Security Council also mandated the inspection on the high seas of vessels in other circumstances. Through resolution 2362 (2017), for example, an inspection regime was authorized to prevent illicit exports of petroleum from Libya and, until 15 November 2018, the inspection was also authorized on the high seas of vessels designated by the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution1970 (2011) concerning Libya. As another example, resolution 2380 (2017) was aimed at combating migrant smuggling and trafficking in persons, and until 5 October 2018, inspection was authorized of vessels suspected of being used for such acts on the high seas off the coast of Libya (see S/2016/766 and S/2017/761 for reports of the Secretary-General submitted in this regard).