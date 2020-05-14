ICRC Libya - COVID-19 Response (15 March to 30 April 2020)

Since middle of March 2020 the ICRC while maintaining its conflict related humanitarian activities, also started to ramp up its response to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Libya. Working with various authorities and with our Movement partners; the Libyan Red Crescent Society (LRCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the ICRC geared up its COVID-19 response. Below are the highlights of these activities carried out between 15 March to 30 April 2020.

BENGHAZI SUB-DELEGATION

Provided to International Humanitarian Law Committee of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LNA), COVID-19 Guidance for the Management of Death and digital version of the manual for the Management of Dead Bodies after Disasters. Similar guidelines were also shared with the Ministry of Interior.

Advised Ministries of Justice, Interior and Health as well as the International Humanitarian Law Committee of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LNA) on issues related to preventing COVID-19 in places of detention and detainee’s rights. These advisories also offered guidance on how to best preserve the rights of detainees, including family links, while responding to COVID-19.

Supported Physical Rehabilitation Centre in Benghazi with 3’000 LYD to purchase PPE materials which will help to protect their staff most likely to be exposed to COVID-19.

Supported six health facilities in Benghazi, Darna, Tobruk and Al Bayda city by providing 18,000 Libyan Dinar (LYN) in total, to purchase PPE materials, which will help in preventing COVID-19 infection among medical staff.

TRIPOLI SUB-DELEGATION

Distributed 700 litres of disinfectant bleach and 35 sprayer pumps and trained the management staff in 20 IDP collective centres (CCs) on their use and on the use of personal protection equipment (PPE).

Additionally, also provided supplementary hygiene items and trainings for 333 IDP families to carryout disinfection within their home.

Conducted 13 Infection Prevention Control (IPC) training attended by 159 medical workers including 25 PHCC vaccination staff.

Provided to Humanitarian Affairs Permanent Committee of the Libyan Army (GNA) PPE and 14-day supply of disinfectant in addition to a one-day training session on the use of these materials as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

Partnered with ‘Dokkan’ to pilot an online food and hygiene items delivery program in Al-Ajyal and Al-Boumadi CCs where over 30 IDP families who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions received additional assistance through alternate technology before the Ramadan period. This program will soon be expanded to an additional 15 ICRC-supported CCs to improve access to essential goods while promoting physical distancing.

Provided additional protective grant to 37 recipients of microeconomic initiative (MEI) programme, whose livelihood projects have been stalled due to COVID-19.

This grant will help them to avoid negative coping mechanisms (for e.g. selling of assets, reducing food consumption etc.) while increasing the likelihood that they will be able to successfully reactivate their businesses post COVID-19.