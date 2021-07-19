Hunger and COVID-19 in Libya: A joint approach examining the food security situation of migrants, July 2021

Food insecurity in Libya remains a challenge for migrants and has been further exacerbated by the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, which include job loss. The use of coping mechanisms to mitigate food shortages remains extensive among migrants and is intensified by a lack of access to social safety nets. This also indicates that many migrants are facing stress and insecurity as their budgets for food and other essential needs are stretched, which may impair their future ability to provide for themselves and deal with potential shocks.