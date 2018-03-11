Hundreds of migrants picked up between Libya and Italy
by Reuters
Saturday, 10 March 2018 23:55 GMT
Rescues came as smugglers took advantage of calm seas to launch a flurry of boats towards Italy.
By Erol Dogrudogan
ABOARD AQUARIUS RESCUE SHIP, March 10 (Reuters) - I nternational charity ships and Libya's coastguard and picked up several hundred migrants on Saturday as smugglers trying to take advantage of calm seas launched a flurry of boats towards Italy.
Read more on the Thomson Reuters Foundation
For more humanitarian news and analysis, please visit www.trust.org/alertnet