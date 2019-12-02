02 Dec 2019

Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya Mr. El Hillo condemns attack on civilians and calls for respect of international humanitarian law and protection of civilians

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
02 Dec 2019
Download PDF (112.43 KB)

Tripoli, 2 December 2019

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya Mr. Yacoub El Hillo condemns in the strongest possible terms the airstrikes that took place in the past few days in different parts of Libya, causing the death of civilians, the majority of whom were children and women.

“Civilians in Libya, mainly children, continue to pay the ultimate price of a conflict they did not start and do not want,” El Hillo said. “I am appalled by these horrific attacks, which constitute yet another blatant violation of international humanitarian and human rights laws," he added.

We continue to call on all parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law to protect children and civilians. Such merciless attacks against civilians, health workers, as well as civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools must end immediately.

