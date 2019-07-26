Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. in Libya Mrs. Berangere Boell-Yousfi - Statement on the shipwreck off the coast of Khoms, Tripoli, 26 July 2019 [EN/AR]

The tragic shipwreck off the coast of Khoms yesterday, where nearly 150 people, including pregnant women and children, went missing is the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year.

Seeking asylum is a fundamental human right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and therefore it is not an unlawful act. All migrants are entitled to have their human rights and fundamental freedoms to be respected, fulfilled and protected at all times, no matter where they are.

The vast majority of migrants and refugees who risk their lives by crossing the Mediterranean are fleeing war and persecution in search for better lives and protection, with many enduring a long journey in extreme conditions before reaching the Libyan coast. Humanitarian Actors call on all regional and international actors to act immediately before additional lives are lost.

More international solidarity is required to support the Libyan authorities in addressing the challenges posed by the increased presence of refugees and migrants in the country. Migrants and refugees who are most at risk must be urgently evacuated to safe countries where access to protection and humanitarian standards are met.

The Humanitarian Actors also call for the end of detention of refugees and migrants after being intercepted at sea and forcibly returned to Libya where they are subjected to abuse and ill-treatment. As stated today by the Secretary-General “Libya is not a safe country of asylum (…) refugees must be treated with dignity and respect, and in accordance with international law.” We reiterate our support to assist the Libyan authorities in securing alternative options to the detention of refugees and migrants.

