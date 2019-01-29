Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Libya

Total people in need: 823,000

Total children (<18) in need: 241,000

Total people to be reached: 311,000

Total children to be reached: 250,000

2019 programme targets

Health and nutrition

- 21,750 people receiving a minimum package of health services through fixed or mobile facilities

- 5,500 children aged 6 to 59 months (girls and boys) who received emergency nutrition services, including screening, treatment, supplementation and referrals

- 250,000 children (girls and boys) vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases

WASH

- 60,000 people provided with the minimum quantity of safe drinking water in line with international standards

- 20,000 people provided with improved access to sanitation facilities

- 20,000 people and children provided with improved water and sanitation facilities in schools and health centres

- 30,000 people who received essential hygiene items and critical WASH-related information

Child protection

- 93,450 children (girls and boys) receiving psychosocial support in schools or child-friendly spaces

- 4,000 children (girls and boys) supported with specialized child protection services

Education

- 64,000 school-aged children (boys and girls) accessing formal/nonformal education services

- 80,000 school-aged children (girls and boys) provided with essential learning materials/school supplies

Libya

Protracted conflict, political instability, deteriorating public services and the dysfunctional economy have affected nearly 1.6 million Libyans, with an estimated 823,000 people, including 241,000 girls and boys in need of humanitarian assistance. The majority of people in need are located in urban areas, mainly in the western and eastern regions of Libya, while tribal violence and armed groups continue to displace families and hinder humanitarian access in the south. Recent fighting around Tripoli has damaged critical water infrastructure. Roughly 97,000 internally displaced persons, including an estimated 40,000 Tawerghas living in makeshift camps across Libya, as well as 165,000 returnees, require assistance, including safe drinking water, sanitation facilities and access to health care, education and protection services. In conflict-affected areas, families returning to their homes and communities face risks due to unexploded ordnance contamination. A transit and destination country for economic and other temporary migrants, Libya is currently hosting an estimated 669,000 migrants, including more than 60,000 children, over 21,000 of whom are unaccompanied. Children are disproportionately affected by population movement, and are at risk due to violence, exploitation, trafficking, sexual and gender-based violence, recruitment by armed groups and unlawful detention.

Humanitarian strategy

In 2019, UNICEF will further strengthen its presence in the east and increase its footprint in the south to improve the provision of humanitarian assistance. UNICEF’s response will be carried out across sectors to reach the most vulnerable children, including children on the move, and address grave violations of children’s rights. UNICEF leads the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and education sectors and the child protection sub-sector and is supporting the scale up of the nutrition working group. Humanitarian assistance will be delivered in partnership with line ministries, municipalities, and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs). UNICEF is leading the establishment of an inter-agency Rapid Response Mechanism to respond to sudden-onset emergencies and deliver assistance in hard-to-reach areas. In addition to improving access to safe water and sanitation facilities and providing maternal and neonatal health and nutrition packages, UNICEF will establish community-based multi-sectoral centres that will provide child protection and educational services. UNICEF will also continue to strengthen health system preparedness for measles outbreaks by improving the Expanded Programme on Immunization. To address humanitarian access challenges, UNICEF will recruit staff to establish the hub in Benghazi (east) and utilize consultants and third-party monitoring to cover parts of the south.

Results from 2018

As of 31 October 2018, UNICEF had US$14.3 million available against the US$20.2 million appeal (71 per cent funded). In 2018, UNICEF worked with partners to respond to emergencies by strengthening the provision of WASH, health, child protection and education services for refugees, migrants, internally displaced persons and Libyans otherwise affected by humanitarian crisis. Despite the challenging operating environment and persistent insecurity, UNICEF and partners were able to reach affected populations with life-saving emergency assistance and expand access to services. The national vaccination campaign was successfully implemented, as were multiple emergency responses in Tripoli, Ghat, Sabratha, Derna, Tawergha and Bani Walid. However, difficulties accessing hard-to-reach areas in the east and south of Libya due to security constraints/arrangements continued to challenge the achievement of targets. In 2018, UNICEF also established a rapid response modality with a dedicated local partner (Shiek Taher Azzawi Charity Organization), as well as the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).