Human Rights Council adopts 13 resolutions ; requests the establishment and dispatch of a fact-finding mission to Libya

Human Rights Council

22 June 2020

Extends Mandates on the Situation of Human Rights in the Syrian Arab Republic; Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action; Racism and Racial Discrimination; and the Human Rights Situation in Mali

The Human Rights Council this afternoon adopted 13 resolutions in which it, among other actions, requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to immediately establish and dispatch a fact-finding mission to Libya. It also extended the mandates of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the situation of human rights in the Syrian Arab Republic; the Intergovernmental Working Group on the Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action; the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance; and the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali.

The Council also adopted four resolutions under agenda item 7 on the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories. Other resolutions concerned the prevention of genocide; the methods of work of the Consultative Group of the Human Rights Council; discrimination based on religion or belief; and cooperation with Georgia.

In a resolution on the situation of human rights in the Syrian Arab Republic, adopted by a vote of 27 in favour, 2 against and 18 abstentions as orally revised, the Council decided to extend the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry for a period of one year.

In a resolution on the prevention of genocide, adopted without a vote as orally revised, the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to convene, before the forty-sixth session of the Human Rights Council, a one-day intersessional meeting on cooperation in strengthening capacities for the prevention of genocide and prepare a summary report to submit it to the Human Rights Council at its forty-seventh session.

In a text on the methods of work of the Consultative Group of the Human Rights Council, adopted by a vote of 31 in favour, 12 against and 4 abstentions, the Council requested the President of the Human Rights Council to conduct before the end of 2020 no fewer than two and no more than five rounds of open consultations of a maximum of five days with States and relevant stakeholders, aiming to formulate draft methods of work of the Consultative Group of the Council.

In a resolution on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, adopted by a vote of 26 in favour, 17 against and 4 abstentions, the Council called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to cease changing the physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan. The Council determined that all legislative and administrative measures and actions taken or to be taken by Israel that seek to alter the character and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan are null and void.

In a resolution on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan, adopted by a vote of 36 in favour, 2 against and 9 abstentions as orally revised, the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report on the consequences of the intensification of settlement activity in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in and around East Jerusalem and the so-called E-1 area, for the contiguity of the Palestinian Territory and their implications for the rights of the Palestinian people, and to present the report to the Human Rights Council at its forty-sixth session.

In a resolution on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, adopted by a vote of 42 in favour, 2 against and 3 abstentions, the Council demanded that Israel withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem. The Council further requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report on the allocation of water resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to recommend measures to ensure the implementation of equitable access to safe drinking water in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, in accordance with international law, and to present the report to the Human Rights Council at its forty-sixth session.

In a resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, adopted by a vote of 43 in favour, 2 against and 2 abstentions, the Council called upon all States to ensure their obligations of non-recognition, non-aid or assistance with regard to the serious breaches of peremptory norms of international law by Israel. The Council further urged all States to adopt measures as required to promote the realization of the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and to render assistance to the United Nations in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to it by the Charter regarding the implementation of this right.

In a resolution on combating intolerance, negative stereotyping and stigmatization of, and discrimination, incitement to violence and violence against, persons based on religion or belief, adopted without a vote, the Council called upon all States to take effective measures to ensure that public functionaries do not discriminate against individuals on the basis of religion or belief. The Council requested the High Commissioner to prepare and submit to the Human Rights Council at its forty-sixth session a comprehensive follow-up report with elaborated conclusions.

In a resolution on the** mandate of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action**, adopted without a vote, the Council decided to renew the mandate of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action for a further period of three years.

In a resolution on the** mandate of the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance**, adopted without a vote, the Council decided to renew the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance for a further period of three years.

In a resolution on cooperation with Georgia, adopted by a vote of 20 in favour, 2 against and 24 abstentions, the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to provide technical assistance through her office in Tbilisi and requested her to present to the Human Rights Council an oral update on the follow-up to the present resolution at its forty-fourth session, and to present a written report on developments at its forty-fifth session.

In a resolution on technical assistance and capacity-building for Mali in the field of human rights, adopted without a vote, the Council decided to extend the mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali for a period of one year.

In a resolution on technical assistance and capacity-building to improve human rights in Libya, adopted without a vote, the Council requested the High Commissioner to establish and dispatch a fact-finding mission to Libya to establish the facts and circumstances of the situation of human rights throughout Libya, and to collect and review relevant information to document alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by all parties in Libya since the beginning of 2016, including any gendered dimensions of such violations and abuses, and to preserve evidence with a view to ensuring that perpetrators of violations or abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law are held accountable.

The Council will meet next on Tuesday, 23 June to close its forty-third session.

Action on Resolution under the Agenda Item on Human Rights Situations that Require the Council's Attention

Action on Resolution on the Situation of Human Rights in Syria

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.33) on the situation of human rights in the Syrian Arab Republic, adopted by a vote of 27 in favour, 2 against and 18 abstentions as orally revised, the Council strongly condemns all violations and abuses of international human rights law and all violations of international humanitarian law committed by all parties to the conflict, including the continued systematic, widespread and gross violations and abuses of human rights and all violations of international humanitarian law by the Syrian regime and its affiliated State and non-State actors, including foreign terrorist fighters and those foreign organizations fighting on behalf of the Syrian authorities, and expresses deep concern that their involvement further exacerbates the deteriorating situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, including the human rights and humanitarian situation, which has a serious negative impact on the region. The Council reaffirms that there can only be a political solution to the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic, demands that all parties work towards a genuine political transition based on the Geneva communiqué and Security Council resolution 2254 (2015), within the framework of the United Nations-led intra-Syrian talks in Geneva and with the equal voice and full and meaningful leadership and participation of women in decision-making and in all efforts consistent with Council resolution 1325 (2000) and subsequent resolutions on women, peace and security..., and decides to extend the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry for a period of one year. The Council further requests the Commission of Inquiry to provide an oral update to the Human Rights Council during the interactive dialogue at its forty-fourth session, and to present an updated written report during an interactive dialogue at its forty-fifth and forty-sixth sessions.

The results of the vote were as follows :

In favour (27) : Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, Germany, Italy, Japan, Libya, Marshall, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Somalia, Spain, Togo, Ukraine and Uruguay.

Against (2) : Eritrea and Venezuela.

Abstentions (18) : Afghanistan, Angola, Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Indonesia, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Senegal and Sudan.

Action on Resolution under the Agenda Item on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights, Civil, Political, Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, including the Right to Development

Resolution on the Prevention of Genocide

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.26) on the prevention of genocide, adopted without a vote as orally revised, the Council requests all Governments to cooperate fully with the Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide in the performance of his work, to furnish all relevant information requested and to react promptly to his urgent appeals, and urges States to preserve archives, oral histories and other forms of evidence concerning genocide and serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law to facilitate the sharing and dissemination of knowledge and the investigation of such violations, and to provide victims with access to an effective remedy, in accordance with international law. The Council requests the Secretary-General to draw up a roster of focal points and networks on the prevention of genocide with updated information from Member States, and requests the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to convene, before the forty-sixth session of the Human Rights Council, a one-day intersessional meeting with a dialogue on cooperation in strengthening capacities for the prevention of genocide, and prepare a summary report on the intersessional meeting and to submit it to the Human Rights Council at its forty-seventh session.

Action on Resolution under the Agenda Item on Human Rights Bodies and Mechanisms

Resolution on Methods of Work of the Consultative Group of the Human Rights Council

In a text (A/HRC/43/L.25/REV.1) on the** methods of work of the Consultative Group of the Human Rights Council**, adopted by a vote of 31 in favour, 12 against and 4 abstentions, the Council requests the President of the Human Rights Council to conduct before the end of 2020 no fewer than two and no more than five rounds of open consultations of a maximum of five days with States and relevant stakeholders, aiming to formulate draft methods of work of the Consultative Group of the Human Rights Council, in full compliance with Council resolutions 5/1 and 16/21. The Council requests the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide all necessary resources and assistance to the President of the Human Rights Council in conducting the consultations; and requests the President of the Human Rights Council to submit the draft methods of work of the Consultative Group to the Human Rights Council for consideration before the end of 2020.

The results of the vote were as follows :

In favour (31) : Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chile, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mauritania, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Uruguay and Somalia.

Against (12) : Australia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Abstentions (4) : Austria, Republic of Korea, Spain and Togo.

Action on Resolutions under the Agenda Item on the Human Rights Situation in Palestine and other Occupied Arab Territories

Resolution on Human Rights in the Occupied Syrian Golan

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.28) on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, adopted by a vote of 26 in favour, 17 against and 4 abstentions, the Council calls upon Israel, the occupying Power, to cease changing the physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan, and emphasizes that the displaced persons of the population of the occupied Syrian Golan must be allowed to return to their homes and to recover their property. The Council determines that all legislative and administrative measures and actions taken or to be taken by Israel, the occupying Power, including the Knesset's decision of 22 November 2010 to hold a referendum before any withdrawal from the occupied Syrian Golan and East Jerusalem, that seek to alter the character and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan are null and void, constitute a flagrant violation of international law and of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 12 August 1949, and have no legal effect, and again calls upon States Members of the United Nations not to recognize any of the above-mentioned legislative or administrative measures.

The results of the vote were as follows :

In favour (26) : Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Chile, Eritrea, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mauritania, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Qatar, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Against (17) : Australia, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Spain, Togo and Ukraine.

Abstentions (4) : Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Philippines.

Action on Resolution on Israeli Settlements

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.37/REV.1) on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan, adopted by a vote of 36 in favour, 2 against and 9 abstentions as orally revised, the Council urges all States and international organizations to ensure that they are not taking actions that either recognize, aid or assist the expansion of settlements or the construction of the wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to continue to actively pursue policies that ensure respect for their obligations under international law with regard to these and all other illegal Israeli practices and measures in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. The Council calls upon business enterprises to take all measures necessary to comply with their responsibilities under the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and relevant international laws and standards with respect to their activities in or in relation to the Israeli settlements and the wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, to avoid the adverse impact of such activities on human rights, and to avoid contributing to the establishment, maintenance, development or consolidation of Israeli settlements or the exploitation of the natural resources of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Council further requests the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report on the consequences of the intensification of settlement activity and other annexation measures in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in and around East Jerusalem and the so-called E-1 area, for the contiguity of the Palestinian Territory and their implications for the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the Palestinian people, and to present the report to the Human Rights Council at its forty-sixth session.

The results of the vote were as follows :

In favour (36) : Afghanistan, Angola, Argentine, Armenia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Chile, Denmark, Eritrea, Fiji, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Libya, Mauritania, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Senegal, Somalia, Spain, Sudan, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Against (2) : Australia and Marshall Islands.

Abstentions (9) : Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Slovakia, Togo and Ukraine.

Resolution on the Human Rights Situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.38/REV.1) on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, adopted by a vote of 42 in favour, 2 against and 3 abstentions, the Council demands that Israel, the occupying Power, withdraw from the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, so as to enable the Palestinian people to exercise its universally recognized right to self-determination. The Council urges Israel to ensure that any arrest, detention and/or trial of Palestinian children is in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child, including by refraining from holding criminal proceedings against them in military courts that, by definition, fall short of providing the necessary guarantees to ensure respect for their rights and that infringe upon their right to non-discrimination. The Council further requests the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report on the allocation of water resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to recommend measures to ensure the implementation of equitable access to safe drinking water in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, in accordance with international law, and to present the report to the Human Rights Council at its forty-sixth session.

The results of the vote were as follows :

In favour (42) : Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Eritrea, Fiji, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Libya, Mauritania, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Senegal, Slovakia, Somalia, Spain, Sudan, Ukraine, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Against (2) : Australia and Marshall Islands.

Abstentions (3) : Cameroon and Togo.

Resolution on the Right of the Palestinian People to Self-Determination

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.39) on right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, adopted by a vote of 43 in favour, 2 against and 2 abstentions, the Council confirms that the right of the Palestinian people to permanent sovereignty over their natural wealth and resources must be used in the interest of their national development, the well-being of the Palestinian people and as part of the realization of their right to self-determination. The Council calls upon all States to ensure their obligations of non-recognition, non-aid or assistance with regard to the serious breaches of peremptory norms of international law by Israel, in particular of the prohibition of the acquisition of territory by force, in order to ensure the exercise of the right to self-determination, and also calls upon them to cooperate further to bring, through lawful means, an end to these serious breaches and a reversal of Israel's illegal policies and practices. The Council further urges all States to adopt measures as required to promote the realization of the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and to render assistance to the United Nations in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to it by the Charter regarding the implementation of this right.

The results of the vote were as follows :

In favour (43) : Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Eritrea, Fiji, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Libya, Mauritania, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Senegal, Slovakia, Somalia, Spain, Sudan, Togo, Ukraine, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Against (2) : Australia and Marshall Islands.

Abstentions (2) : Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Action on Resolutions under the Agenda Item on Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance

Resolution on Combating Intolerance against Persons Based on Religion or Belief

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.1) on combating intolerance, negative stereotyping and stigmatization of, and discrimination, incitement to violence and violence against, persons based on religion or belief, adopted without a vote, the Council calls upon all States to take effective measures to ensure that public functionaries, in the conduct of their public duties, do not discriminate against individuals on the basis of religion or belief, to foster religious freedom and pluralism and encourage the representation and meaningful participation of individuals, irrespective of their religion, in all sectors of society, and to make a strong effort to counter religious profiling. The Council requests the High Commissioner to prepare and submit to the Human Rights Council at its forty-sixth session a comprehensive follow-up report with elaborated conclusions based upon information provided by States on the efforts and measures taken; and calls for strengthened international efforts to foster a global dialogue for the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels, based on respect for human rights and diversity of religion and belief.

Resolution on the Mandate of the Intergovernmental Working Group of the Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.15) on the** mandate of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action**, adopted without a vote, the Council decides to renew the mandate of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action for a further period of three years; and requests the Chair of the Intergovernmental Working Group to submit an annual report on its sessions to the Human Rights Council.

Resolution on the Mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Racism

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.16) on the** mandate of the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance**, adopted without a vote, the Council decides to renew the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance for a further period of three years; [and] requests the Special Rapporteur to participate in relevant international dialogues and policy forums relating to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and to undertake thematic research with a view to advise States and relevant State institutions on the elimination of all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, including with reference to Sustainable Development Goal targets 10.2 and 10.3. The Council further requests the Special Rapporteur to contribute to the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, including by participating in relevant meetings.

Action on Resolutions under the Agenda Item on Technical Assistance and Capacity Building

Resolution on Cooperation with Georgia

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.7) on cooperation with Georgia, adopted by a vote of 20 in favour, 2 against and 24 abstentions, the Council, welcoming the cooperation of the Government of Georgia with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, its office in Tbilisi, and other relevant international and regional human rights mechanisms and actors, requests the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to provide technical assistance through her office in Tbilisi. The Council strongly calls for immediate and unimpeded access to be given to the Office of the High Commissioner and international and regional human rights mechanisms to Abkhazia, Georgia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia; and requests the High Commissioner to present to the Human Rights Council... an oral update on the follow-up to the present resolution at its forty-fourth session, and to present a written report on developments relating to and the implementation of the present resolution at its forty-fifth session.

The results of the vote were as follows :

In favour (20) : Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, Germany, Italy, Japan, Libya, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Slovakia, Somalia, Spain and Ukraine

Against (2) : Cameroon and Venezuela

Abstentions (24) : Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chile, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, India, Indonesia, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Senegal, Sudan, Togo and Uruguay.

Resolution on Technical Assistance and Capacity Building for Mali in the Field of Human Rights, Mandate of the Independent Expert on Mali

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.13) on technical assistance and capacity-building for Mali in the field of human rights, adopted without a vote, the Council, deeply concerned about the ongoing deterioration of the security situation in Mali, mainly in the north and centre of the country, decides to extend the mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali for a period of one year in order to permit him to evaluate the situation of human rights in Mali and to assist the Government of Mali in its efforts to promote, protect and fulfil human rights and to strengthen the rule of law. The Council calls upon all parties in Mali to cooperate fully with the Independent Expert and to help him carry out his mandate; and requests the Independent Expert to submit a report to the Human Rights Council at its forty-sixth session. The Council decides to hold a dialogue at its forty-sixth session, in the presence of the Independent Expert and representatives of the Government of Mali, to assess the changes in the situation of human rights in the country, with a particular focus on the re-establishment of the administration of justice and, more broadly, the fight against impunity.

Action on Resolution on Technical Assistance and Capacity Building to Improve Human Rights in Libya, Establishing a Fact-Finding Mission

In a resolution (A/HRC/43/L.40) on technical assistance and capacity-building to improve human rights in Libya, adopted without a vote, the Council urges all Libyans to oppose polarization and hate speech in official and public discourse, which threaten democratic values, social stability and peace, weakens the social fabric and undermines stability, peace and security. The Council requests the High Commissioner to immediately establish and dispatch a fact-finding mission to Libya, and to designate experts to implement, in an independent and impartial manner, for a period of one year, the following mandate : to establish the facts and circumstances of the situation of human rights throughout Libya, and to collect and review relevant information to document alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by all parties in Libya since the beginning of 2016, including any gendered dimensions of such violations and abuses, and to preserve evidence with a view to ensuring that perpetrators of violations or abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law are held accountable. The Council further requests the fact-finding mission to present an oral update on its work and findings to the Human Rights Council at its forty-fifth session during an interactive dialogue, with the participation of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, and to present to the Council, during an interactive dialogue at its forty-sixth session, a comprehensive written report on the situation of human rights in Libya, including on efforts to prevent and ensure accountability for violations and abuses of human rights and recommendations for follow-up.

