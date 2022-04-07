HeRAMS PHCI Libya, December 2021 [EN/AR]

1. Introduction

The Health Resources and Services Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS1 ) aims at providing decision-makers and health sector actors at large with critical and up-to-date information on the availability of essential health resources and services.

The HeRAMS approach was designed to be realistically feasible in highly constrained and dynamic contexts such as humanitarian emergencies.

The Primary Health Care Institute (PHCI) with support from World Health Organization (WHO) adapted HeRAMS approach as part of M&E framework for assessing availability of resources and services in PHC facilities, identifying gaps, and priority areas to improve.

This summary is prepared to highlight the key information yielded from HeRAMS assessment in the 29 PHC facilities across the three regions. A complete report containing detailed results of the assessment, is available in Arabic language.