Health Sector Working Group, Libya Situation Report No.2 April 07, 2019

Situation Overview

Despite the cautious calm on Saturday night, clashes resumed on April 07 and concentrated around the abandoned international airport, Al Kuraimiya, Swani Bani-adam, Aziziyah and Wadi Al Rabei. Both sides are pushing for the upper hand and using airstrikes against each other. The United Nations called for a two-hour humanitarian pause staring from 1600hrs to 1800hrs to evacuate the wounds that are held up in Aziziyah, Wadi Al Rabei and Qasr Ben Ghashir. However the truce did not work.

The total number of casualties of the two-day clashes hit 169 which include 25 dead and 144 wounded. Of this, nine are civilians including two doctors and one female person who were killed and five civilian injuries. Hospitals in Sabratha, Gharyan, Zentan, Misurata, Houn and Tripoli received the casualties throughout the two-day clashes.

In Wadi Al Rabei, three economic migrants (two Nigerians and one Somali) were killed after their building was hit by a shelling on Sunday evening.

There is a shortage of gas and petrol in Tarhouna, Houn and western coast; the price of benzene in black market has doubled in some places.

The situation remains tense and unpredictable with no sign of peace. The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) reported that 440 families have so far left their homes, but there are no exact figures. Among the displaced families are United Nations staff including two World Health Organization (WHO) staff who pulled out their families from south of Tripoli.

Health Sector Response

On April 06, the Health Sector Working Group (HSWG) activated the Rapid Response Framework (RRF) to respond to the current crises. Subsequently, WHO deployed three emergency medical and trauma supplies to Tarhouna hospital that has been receiving causalities from one of the frontlines. On April 07, an Emergency Medical Team (EMT) of WHO was deployed to Tarhouna hospital to enhance the operational capacity of the hospital.

WHO’s two satellite logistics hubs in Sabha and Al Baida and its main hub in Tripoli were activated with the availability of emergency medical supplies and trauma kits that can treat 210,000 individuals and 900 injuries for three months.

UNICEF mobilized basic and renewable emergency medical kits, essential medicines and micronutrients that are available for distribution in coordination with partners. The emergency kits can treat 120,000 for three months. UNICEF and WHO have jointly pre-positioned emergency kits in WHO strategic warehouse in Janzour district to avoid any access obstruction.

IOM mobilized three medical teams in Tripoli to support the health emergency response.

UNFPA mobilized 12 emergency reproductive health kits (kit 11B) that can support 862 Cesarean sections, 20 kits (kit 6B) that can support 900 normal deliveries and 14kits (kit 6A). These kits are available for distribution subsequent to assessing the needs of Tajoura, Al Jalaa and Al Khadhra hospitals that are expected to see an increased caseload due to displacement.

Tripoli Wounded Affairs Directorate (TWAD) activated eight field hospitals with the deployment of eight field emergency teams for medical evacuation. The field hospitals have been providing field ambulance services despite the death of one of the doctors who was killed during the operation on Sunday. The field hospitals operate in Tripoli round the clock in close coordination with WHO and national health authorities.

Challenges

The volatility of the complex situation with the constant shelling has prompted serious threats on the lives of civilians and access of humanitarian workers. Access of humanitarian workers is being hampered by the continuous shelling and armed clashes.

There is no positive sign of ceasing clashes; parties to the conflict are far from reaching an agreement. The persistence of the conflict with the concentration of armed clashes around residential areas is obstructing smooth humanitarian response.

The current clashes are burdening the overloaded and weakened health system with consistent supply chain breaks.

